Marvel Ushers in a New Generation of Comic Book Fans with Two New Spider-Man Series

Aimed at the younger comic fans, Marvel will be releasing two new Spider-Man series this August.

What’s Happening:

Today, Marvel revealed two new spider-series for younger audiences coming out this August.

With Spidey and His Amazing Friends and Spider-Man: Homeroom Heroes, Marvel is welcoming a brand new generation of comic book fans.

Spidey and His Amazing Friends, aimed at the youngest readers, is based on the Disney Junior show of the same name. New readers will swing into the action with Spidey, Ghost-Spider, and Spin as they work together with their friends to defeat the likes of Green Goblin, Doc Ock, and more. The new monthly comic will contain stories and activities featuring Peter, Gwen, and Miles.

aimed at the youngest readers, is based on the Disney Junior show of the same name. New readers will swing into the action with Spidey, Ghost-Spider, and Spin as they work together with their friends to defeat the likes of Green Goblin, Doc Ock, and more. The new monthly comic will contain stories and activities featuring Peter, Gwen, and Miles.

Spider-Man: Homeroom Heroes , aimed at intermediate readers, will feature Peter Parker as he balances high school and his super spidey powers. Each comic will contain two 10-page stories showcasing Spider-Man as he keeps New York City safe from villains like Electro and Tombstone. Things will get complicated as Peter learns how to prioritize crime-fighting and homework.

Spider-Man: Homeroom Heroes, aimed at intermediate readers, will feature Peter Parker as he balances high school and his super spidey powers. Each comic will contain two 10-page stories showcasing Spider-Man as he keeps New York City safe from villains like Electro and Tombstone. Things will get complicated as Peter learns how to prioritize crime-fighting and homework. These series are sure to inspire new comic book fans everywhere.

Spidey and His Amazing Friends #1 will release on August 7th with Spider-Man: Homeroom Heroes following on September 4th.

