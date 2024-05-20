Marvel Comics Teases Big Additions to Its Ultimate Universe: Sinister Six, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, and More

Last fall, Marvel Comics successfully relaunched its Ultimate Universe with a miniseries that spun off into new runs for Ultimate Spider-Man, Ultimate Black Panther, and Ultimate X-Men. And now Marvel is teasing an exciting summer for all of these titles and more!

What’s happening:

Marvel Comics’ recently launched titles Ultimate Spider-Man , Ultimate Black Panther , and Ultimate X-Men , along with The Ultimates (which begins next month) will continue through the summer with some very exciting additions.

, , and , along with (which begins next month) will continue through the summer with some very exciting additions. The popular comic-book company has teased the debut of the Sinister Six (a team-up of Spider-Man villains now formed by Kingpin), Ultimate She-Hulk, and continued threats from Moon Knight, the Maker, Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, and a “mysterious shadow.”

Marvel’s Ultimate Universe first appeared in the year 2000 and lasted through 2015 when it ended via that year’s Secret Wars crossover event. Now it’s back with the chief villain being an evil version of the Fantastic Four’s Reed Richards, who currently goes by the name “The Maker.”

What they’re saying:

Marvel Comics: “Everyone is talking about Marvel Comics’ Ultimate Universe! Packed with fascinating versions of iconic Marvel characters and set in an unfamiliar world that was crafted by the Maker to be free of super heroes, Marvel’s new Ultimate line has been a mega success—demanding multiple printings, capturing the excitement of longtime readers, and providing exciting entry points for new fans! Each issue has peeled back another layer of how twisted this new Earth is and how hard its burgeoning heroes will need to work to get it back on track. Right now, get a sneak peek at what’s to come with cover reveals and synopses for August’s four Ultimate issues.”

