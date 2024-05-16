New Storm Solo Comic Details Forecast A Brand New Look At the Iconic Mutant

Following Monday’s announcement of the Storm solo title comic series coming later this year, Marvel Entertainment has revealed new information about what fans can expect for Earth’s mightiest mutant.

What’s Happening:

A lot of big news has come out of Marvel Entertainment this week!

With Monday’s surprise announcement Dazzler

In addition to the new solo series, it was announced that Storm would also join the Avengers this August Avengers #17 .

. Today, Marvel has revealed

In what’s promised to be a renaissance for one of Marvel’s most popular characters, Ororo Munroe will be embarking on new adventures as a part of the From the Ashes era.

Giving new life to this omega-level mutant, writer Murewa Ayodele and artist Lucas Werneck are enthusiastic about providing audiences with a brand new look at this iconic hero.

After the fall of Krakoa, Storm is faced with her importance as one of Earth’s biggest protectors.

Storm will be forced to make bold choices that will bring in huge consequences for the Marvel Universe.

Her strength will entice enemies that match her strength from both Earth and beyond.

Munroe, who has been a thief, a goddess, an X-Man, and a queen, will now use her place as the most powerful mutant on Earth as a part of the Avengers where she can fight for positive change.

The story begins with a nuclear meltdown in Oklahoma, drawing Storm away from her Sanctuary in Atlanta. She will face conflicts of strength and morality that will test her greatly through the series.

The first volume of Storm will be released October 2nd.

What They’re Saying:

Murewa Ayodele, Writer: "As a fan of Storm, her duties to the X-Men, and what she stands for in various real-world communities, I would like to assure the audience that Storm is in danger. Extremely so. We love Ororo Munroe, and that is why we have crafted a thrilling story that will put the strength of her character on wide-open display. But when you’re an Omega-level mutant, few things can test your limits, and even fewer things can shatter those limits…For our STORM series, one thing we would like fans to remember is that there are threats that are beyond Omega. Prepare yourselves for an extraordinary display of superheroism that leaves knuckles bloody, knees bashed in, and mountains cratered…We are building towards gargantuan conflicts that will shake the universe from Planet Earth to the Dimension of Manifestations… We are crafting stories filled to the brim with humanity, love, mystery, adventure, heartbreak, and all-out action… Tom Brevoort, the editor behind Marvel’s most universe-shattering events, Lucas Werneck, the incredible artist known for his genius-level attention to design and character work, and I are cooking with supernovas on this series. So join us on this journey that promises to be exciting till the bitter-sweet end. Get ready for an ETERNAL STORM,"

"As a fan of Storm, her duties to the X-Men, and what she stands for in various real-world communities, I would like to assure the audience that Storm is in danger. Extremely so. We love Ororo Munroe, and that is why we have crafted a thrilling story that will put the strength of her character on wide-open display. But when you’re an Omega-level mutant, few things can test your limits, and even fewer things can shatter those limits…For our STORM series, one thing we would like fans to remember is that there are threats that are beyond Omega. Prepare yourselves for an extraordinary display of superheroism that leaves knuckles bloody, knees bashed in, and mountains cratered…We are building towards gargantuan conflicts that will shake the universe from Planet Earth to the Dimension of Manifestations… We are crafting stories filled to the brim with humanity, love, mystery, adventure, heartbreak, and all-out action… Tom Brevoort, the editor behind Marvel’s most universe-shattering events, Lucas Werneck, the incredible artist known for his genius-level attention to design and character work, and I are cooking with supernovas on this series. So join us on this journey that promises to be exciting till the bitter-sweet end. Get ready for an ETERNAL STORM," Lucas Werneck, Artist: "I still can't believe that Marvel gave me this gift…Storm is a character that I love, and I have so much respect for what this character represents to people. We’re working with so much love and devotion on this project, and I hope that fans enjoy it as much as we're enjoying making it."

Read More on Marvel: