Marvel Earns 4 Webby Award Nominations

The nominations for the 28th Annual Webby Awards are in and Marvel has earned four nominations across four different categories.

  • Best Visual Design – Function, App Features (Apps & Software)
    • Infinity Comics – Marvel Unlimited – Marvel
  • General Apps – Entertainment & Sports
  • Email Newsletters – Entertainment & Culture (Apps & Software)
    • Marvel’s Weekly Pulse Newsletter – Marvel
  • Podcasts – Limited-Series & Specials: Interview/Talk Show
    • Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast – Proximity Media
  • Voting is open until Thursday, April 18th.
  • Winners will be announced on Tuesday, April 23, and will be celebrated at an in-person award show on Monday, May 13.

ICYMI – More Marvel news:

  • This July, Logan bares his mind, body, and soul in “Life of Wolverine #1,” a special one-shot presenting Wolverine’s incredible life story in chronological order.
  • The first X-Man, mutantkind’s ultimate leader, and arguably the most brilliant strategic mind in the entire Marvel Universe, Scott Summers steps up to guide his species towards a better future in Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman’s “X-Men.”
  • During last week’s Walt Disney Studios presentation at CinemaCon, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige shared a first look at Captain America: Brave New World. Two special first look images have also been shared.
  • For more on the latest Marvel news and the last two episodes of X-Men ‘97 on Disney+, check out the most recent episode of Zzzax of Life, our Marvel podcast.
