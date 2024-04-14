Marvel Earns 4 Webby Award Nominations

The nominations for the 28th Annual Webby Awards are in and Marvel has earned four nominations across four different categories.
- Best Visual Design – Function, App Features (Apps & Software)
- Infinity Comics – Marvel Unlimited – Marvel
- General Apps – Entertainment & Sports
- Marvel Unlimited – Marvel
- Email Newsletters – Entertainment & Culture (Apps & Software)
- Marvel’s Weekly Pulse Newsletter – Marvel
- Podcasts – Limited-Series & Specials: Interview/Talk Show
- Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast – Proximity Media
- Voting is open until Thursday, April 18th.
- Winners will be announced on Tuesday, April 23, and will be celebrated at an in-person award show on Monday, May 13.
