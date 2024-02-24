Marvel Opens First “Retailtainment” Location in Brazil

Marvel now has a one-stop shopping adventure for those living in and visiting Latin America, with a unique 4,000-square-foot store now open to the public.

Located at the Parque Dom Pedro Mall in Campinas, Brazil, the store marks the first in partnership with a local toy specialty retailer called “Dreamstore.”

The store aims to increase Marvel’s touchpoints in Latin America by offering a “retailtainment" destination where shoppers and visitors can have an immersive brand experience and find best-in-class products.

The store is stocked with more than 500 different items, including those from licensees like Hasbro, Lego, Funko, and Iron Studios, and features cross-category exclusives and regular licensed items.

The store also features designs inspired by some of your favorite Marvel characters, like Iron Man, Scarlet Witch, Black Panther and more.

The store’s grand opening took place in late 2023, bringing press, influencers, celebrities, and key licensees to the area.

Since opening, the store has received more than 80,000 visitors with an expansion plan being discussed to expand the store across multiple cities in the country.

More Marvel merchandise: