Marvel Opens First “Retailtainment” Location in Brazil

Marvel now has a one-stop shopping adventure for those living in and visiting Latin America, with a unique 4,000-square-foot store now open to the public.
- Located at the Parque Dom Pedro Mall in Campinas, Brazil, the store marks the first in partnership with a local toy specialty retailer called “Dreamstore.”
- The store aims to increase Marvel’s touchpoints in Latin America by offering a “retailtainment" destination where shoppers and visitors can have an immersive brand experience and find best-in-class products.
- The store is stocked with more than 500 different items, including those from licensees like Hasbro, Lego, Funko, and Iron Studios, and features cross-category exclusives and regular licensed items.
- The store also features designs inspired by some of your favorite Marvel characters, like Iron Man, Scarlet Witch, Black Panther and more.
- The store’s grand opening took place in late 2023, bringing press, influencers, celebrities, and key licensees to the area.
- Since opening, the store has received more than 80,000 visitors with an expansion plan being discussed to expand the store across multiple cities in the country.
