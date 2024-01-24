Marvel’s “Deadpool 3” Wraps Filming After Lengthy Delay

Ryan Reynolds and the rest of the team have put in maximum effort and Deadpool 3 has now wrapped filming, according to Variety.

film saw lengthy delays to do the SAG-AFTRA strike, but filming has now wrapped. Reynolds announced the wrap on his Instagram “The suit hides the blood. Also sweat… But today, with ‘Deadpool’ wrapping, it’s mostly tears. A giant and forever thanks to the cast and crew of our film who battled wind, rain, strikes and @thehughjackman (Hugh Jackman) all under the stalwart leadership of @slevydirect (Shawn Levy). I got to make a movie with my closest pals and that doesn’t happen very often. See ya July 26th…”

Originally slated for a May 3 release, Deadpool 3 was pushed back to July 26

was With filming now wrapped, fans can look forward to a trailer for Deadpool 3, likely in the coming months.

