Marvel’s “Deadpool 3” Wraps Filming After Lengthy Delay

Ryan Reynolds and the rest of the team have put in maximum effort and Deadpool 3 has now wrapped filming, according to Variety.
- Production on Marvel Studios’ first Deadpool film saw lengthy delays to do the SAG-AFTRA strike, but filming has now wrapped.
- Reynolds announced the wrap on his Instagram, saying:
- “The suit hides the blood. Also sweat… But today, with ‘Deadpool’ wrapping, it’s mostly tears. A giant and forever thanks to the cast and crew of our film who battled wind, rain, strikes and @thehughjackman (Hugh Jackman) all under the stalwart leadership of @slevydirect (Shawn Levy). I got to make a movie with my closest pals and that doesn’t happen very often. See ya July 26th…”
- Originally slated for a May 3 release, Deadpool 3 was pushed back to July 26 back in November.
- With filming now wrapped, fans can look forward to a trailer for Deadpool 3, likely in the coming months.
More on Deadpool 3:
- Details of the plot are still being kept top secret, but this will mark the first Deadpool film where Marvel Studios will be working hand in hand with Team Deadpool and Reynolds.
- It has also been revealed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra for the first time in nearly 20 years for Deadpool 3.
- Other new and returning cast members include:
- Emma Corrin (The Crown)
- Matthew Macfayden (Succession)
- Morena Baccarin (“Vanessa”)
- Stefan Kapicic (“Colossus”)
- Rob Delaney (“Peter”)
- Brianna Hildebrand (“Negasonic Teenage Warhead”)
- Shioli Kutsuna (“Yukio”)
- Karan Soni (“Dopinder”)
- Leslie Uggams (“Blind Al”)
- Patrick Stewart has said talks have “come up,” regarding him reprising his longtime role as Charles Xavier for the film.
- Shawn Levy, who has worked with Reynolds and Jackman on projects like The Adam Project, Free Guy and Real Steel, will direct the film.
- Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin wrote an initial draft of the script for the new film before Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who wrote the first two Deadpool films, came on as writers as well.