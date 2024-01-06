Din Djarin Assembles a Crew in a Preview of Marvel’s “Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 2 #8”

StarWars.com has shared a preview of the next issue of Marvel’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 2, an adaptation of “Chapter 16: The Rescue.”

What’s Happening:

Din Djarin must gather other Mandalorian warriors and friends to take on Moff Gideon. That means calling on Boba Fett, Bo-Katan Kryze, and Koska Reeves, three allies who don’t necessarily see eye to eye.

The Mandalorian – Season 2 #8, written by Rodney Barnes and illustrated by Steven Cummings, with a cover by Felipe Massafera, arrives January 10th.

