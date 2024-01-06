Din Djarin Assembles a Crew in a Preview of Marvel’s “Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 2 #8”

by |
Tags: , ,

StarWars.com has shared a preview of the next issue of Marvel’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 2, an adaptation of “Chapter 16: The Rescue.”

What’s Happening:

  • Din Djarin must gather other Mandalorian warriors and friends to take on Moff Gideon. That means calling on Boba Fett, Bo-Katan Kryze, and Koska Reeves, three allies who don’t necessarily see eye to eye.
  • The Mandalorian – Season 2 #8, written by Rodney Barnes and illustrated by Steven Cummings, with a cover by Felipe Massafera, arrives January 10th and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology and at your local comic shop.
  • Check out some preview images of the new issue below.

  • Our own Star Wars guru, Mike Celestino, has been reviewing each issue of Marvel’s comic adaptation of The Mandalorian, which you can peruse by clicking here.

More Star Wars News:

Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning