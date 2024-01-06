Din Djarin Assembles a Crew in a Preview of Marvel’s “Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 2 #8”

StarWars.com has shared a preview of the next issue of Marvel’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 2, an adaptation of “Chapter 16: The Rescue.”
What’s Happening:
- Din Djarin must gather other Mandalorian warriors and friends to take on Moff Gideon. That means calling on Boba Fett, Bo-Katan Kryze, and Koska Reeves, three allies who don’t necessarily see eye to eye.
- The Mandalorian – Season 2 #8, written by Rodney Barnes and illustrated by Steven Cummings, with a cover by Felipe Massafera, arrives January 10th and is available for pre-order now on ComiXology and at your local comic shop.
- Check out some preview images of the new issue below.
- Our own Star Wars guru, Mike Celestino, has been reviewing each issue of Marvel’s comic adaptation of The Mandalorian, which you can peruse by clicking here.
More Star Wars News:
- New, private Star Wars-themed Disney PhotoPass sessions will soon be able to book inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Walt Disney World.
- Details and interior art has been revealed for 5 Free Comic Book Day Marvel and Star Wars titles.
- Lucasfilm, the production company famously behind the beloved Star Wars franchise, is suing a Chilean car wash that operates under the name Star Wash.