“Marvel’s What If…?” Takes Over The Sphere in Las Vegas

The Sphere in Las Vegas has been getting a lot of attention for its unique and breathtaking ads in recent months. And with the second season of Marvel’s What If…? Now streaming on Disney+, that is the latest ad to join the rotation.

The new ad features Doctor Strange having some fun with portals in Las Vegas before Captain Carter makes a brief appearance.

Then, we see the Watcher, the celestial being charged with observing the events of the multiverse without interfering.

You can watch the new What If…? ad on The Sphere in Las Vegas

An ad for #WhatIf Season 2 (and Samsung) currently appears on The Sphere in Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/24MRNxv5pB — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) January 9, 2024

This is the second Marvel ad to take over The Sphere after Goose from The Marvels made an appearance

About Marvel’s What If…?: