“Marvel’s What If…?” Takes Over The Sphere in Las Vegas

by |
Tags: , , ,

The Sphere in Las Vegas has been getting a lot of attention for its unique and breathtaking ads in recent months. And with the second season of Marvel’s What If…? Now streaming on Disney+, that is the latest ad to join the rotation.

  • The new ad features Doctor Strange having some fun with portals in Las Vegas before Captain Carter makes a brief appearance.
  • Then, we see the Watcher, the celestial being charged with observing the events of the multiverse without interfering.
  • You can watch the new What If…? ad on The Sphere in Las Vegas

About Marvel’s What If…?:

  • Season two of What If…?, now streaming on Disney+, continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU.
  • The series questions, revisits and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles.
  • Featuring fan-favorite characters this season like Nebula, Hela and Happy Hogan, episodes are directed by Bryan Andrews (eps 2-9) and Stephan Franck (ep 1) and written by AC Bradley (eps 3, 4, 5, 8), Matthew Chauncey (eps 1-3, 7, 9) and Ryan Little (eps 6, 8).
  • The animated series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Bryan Andrews and AC Bradley.
Mike Mack
Mack is the Editorial Director for Marvel and ESPN content and he has covered comic cons, theme park events, video game showcases and other fun events. He is a fan of theme parks, sports, movies, Marvel Comics and is a self-proclaimed "nerd."
View all articles by Mike Mack