“Marvel’s What If…?” Takes Over The Sphere in Las Vegas

The Sphere in Las Vegas has been getting a lot of attention for its unique and breathtaking ads in recent months. And with the second season of Marvel’s What If…? Now streaming on Disney+, that is the latest ad to join the rotation.
- The new ad features Doctor Strange having some fun with portals in Las Vegas before Captain Carter makes a brief appearance.
- Then, we see the Watcher, the celestial being charged with observing the events of the multiverse without interfering.
- You can watch the new What If…? ad on The Sphere in Las Vegas
- This is the second Marvel ad to take over The Sphere after Goose from The Marvels made an appearance back in November.
About Marvel’s What If…?:
- Season two of What If…?, now streaming on Disney+, continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU.
- The series questions, revisits and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles.
- Featuring fan-favorite characters this season like Nebula, Hela and Happy Hogan, episodes are directed by Bryan Andrews (eps 2-9) and Stephan Franck (ep 1) and written by AC Bradley (eps 3, 4, 5, 8), Matthew Chauncey (eps 1-3, 7, 9) and Ryan Little (eps 6, 8).
- The animated series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Bryan Andrews and AC Bradley.