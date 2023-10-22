“Star Wars: Path of the Jedi” DLC Coming to Minecraft on November 7th

It’s time to explore a blocktastic galaxy! Minecraft Star Wars: Path of the Jedi DLC, featuring a new story-based adventure, will arrive on November 7th.
What’s Happening:
- In Path of the Jedi, you’ll play as a Padawan, customize your own droid, and build a lightsaber as you go on various missions throughout the galaxy. Throughout, you’ll encounter legends like Yoda and Mace Windu as you rise to the rank of Jedi Knight.
- Check out the trailer below, featuring glimpses of famous locales like Coruscant and Kamino, and fan favorite characters including Ahsoka Tano, General Grievous, and Obi-Wan Kenobi.
- Path of the Jedi DLC requires the latest version of Minecraft: Bedrock Edition (sold separately).
- Head to the Dressing Room for an R2-D2 shirt — free until December 7th.
More Star Wars News:
- Star Wars fans will be able to find plenty of gifts for themselves or loved ones this holiday season, thanks to “Gift the Galaxy,” a 10-week celebration of Star Wars merchandise.
- Commemorate the 40th Anniversary of Return of the Jedi with a 3-Foot Tall Wicket W. Warrick Plush.
- Disney reportedly sent out surveys to guests who enjoyed one of the last voyages of the Galactic Starcruiser, indicating potential plans to resurrect the now closed Star Wars experience.