Star Wars: Path of the Jedi" DLC Coming to Minecraft on November 7th

It’s time to explore a blocktastic galaxy! Minecraft Star Wars: Path of the Jedi DLC, featuring a new story-based adventure, will arrive on November 7th.

What’s Happening:

  • In Path of the Jedi, you’ll play as a Padawan, customize your own droid, and build a lightsaber as you go on various missions throughout the galaxy. Throughout, you’ll encounter legends like Yoda and Mace Windu as you rise to the rank of Jedi Knight.
  • Check out the trailer below, featuring glimpses of famous locales like Coruscant and Kamino, and fan favorite characters including Ahsoka Tano, General Grievous, and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

  • Path of the Jedi DLC requires the latest version of Minecraft: Bedrock Edition (sold separately).
  • Head to the Dressing Room for an R2-D2 shirt — free until December 7th.

