“Star Wars: Path of the Jedi” DLC Coming to Minecraft on November 7th

It’s time to explore a blocktastic galaxy! Minecraft Star Wars: Path of the Jedi DLC, featuring a new story-based adventure, will arrive on November 7th.

What’s Happening:

, you’ll play as a Padawan, customize your own droid, and build a lightsaber as you go on various missions throughout the galaxy. Throughout, you’ll encounter legends like Yoda and Mace Windu as you rise to the rank of Jedi Knight. Check out the trailer below, featuring glimpses of famous locales like Coruscant and Kamino, and fan favorite characters including Ahsoka

DLC requires the latest version of (sold separately). Head to the Dressing Room for an R2-D2 shirt — free until December 7th.

