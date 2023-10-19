Guest Surveys Suggest Possible Return of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World

I’ve got a good feeling about this. Disney reportedly sent out surveys to guests who enjoyed one of the last voyages of the Galactic Starcruiser, indicating potential plans to resurrect the now closer Star Wars experience, according to The Wrap.

The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser closed its doors wasn’t willing to rule out a return

Guests who embarked on one of the last voyages of the Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World

The Wrap refers to the survey as “unusually specific” and mentioned that it asked questions like “Are you an introvert or an extrovert?”

Obviously, there are many who would interpret these surveys as Disney’s attempt to gain as much information as they can before launching a revamped version of the experience.

However, The Wrap also presents the opinion of those who would disagree, citing a “designer who works in the field” as saying “It’s a big leap of interpretation.”

The designer elaborated, saying “they’re trying to exit this thing with as much data possible.”

Disney has not yet commented on the reports of the surveys or the possibility of the Galactic Starcruiser returning.

The Wrap also mentioned that, while the experience never turned a profit for Disney, it did earn the highest guest satisfaction ratings of “anything in Disney history.”

As for our experience with the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, well, you can check out “Antiquities – A Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Story” below: