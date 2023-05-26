Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Voyages Completely Booked Before September Closure

Now that booking is reopen once again, all spaces on every cruise aboard the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser before its permanent closure in September have been filled.

What’s Happening:

Today marks the first day that new bookings would be available once again since the announcement of the impending closure, and now those final voyages have been completely booked, with no availability as of press time to embark on the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser.

The experience, a favorite of anybody who was fortunate enough to participate, was a two-night galactic “cruise” aboard a ship in the Star Wars universe, The Halcyon. There, passengers would embark on what was officially described as “a revolutionary 2-night experience where you and your group will embark on a first-of-its-kind Star Wars adventure that’s your own. It’s the most immersive Star Wars story ever created—live a bespoke experience and journey further into a Star Wars adventure than you ever dreamed possible.”

Fans were upset when the news broke and quickly tried to reserve spots aboard the faux-starship as soon as they heard, but to no avail. At the time, booking was closed to allow those guests who were making the journey later in the year (beyond the closing date) to reevaluate and maneuver their plans however they saw fit.

Today, May 26th, booking reopened for new passengers to fill in the spots on those last voyages and has filled up within hours. As of press time, availability calendars have been removed from the website, instead directing you to call the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser reservation line directly.

After we made the call, we were told there are no spaces available in any room type from now until the closure at the end of September. However, cancellations do occur, so if you are dead set on getting aboard the Halcyon before the last launch pod leaves, keep calling the reservation line.