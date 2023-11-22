Mykal-Michelle Harris Draws “Wish” Character at Animation Academy

Raven’s Home star Mykal-Michelle Harris recently stopped by Disney California Adventure to try her hand at drawing characters from Disney’s Wish.

What’s Happening:

Harris stopped by the Animation Academy

Also, Disney Parks Blog has revealed Wish will be available to draw at the animation experiences around the world. (Disney's Animal Kingdom, Walt Disney Studios, and Disney California Adventure)

Throughout the process, she answers some fun questions about Wish and her life.

Wish is in theaters now.

Raven's Home is now streaming on Disney+

