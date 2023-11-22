Mykal-Michelle Harris Draws “Wish” Character at Animation Academy

Raven’s Home star Mykal-Michelle Harris recently stopped by Disney California Adventure to try her hand at drawing characters from Disney’s Wish.
What’s Happening:
- Harris stopped by the Animation Academy at Disney California Adventure to take a shot at drawing Asha, Star, and Valentino from the new film from Walt Disney Animation Studios.
- Also, Disney Parks Blog has revealed that for a limited time, select characters from Wish will be available to draw at the animation experiences around the world. (Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Walt Disney Studios, and Disney California Adventure)
- Throughout the process, she answers some fun questions about Wish and her life.
- Wish is in theaters now.
- Raven’s Home is now streaming on Disney+
