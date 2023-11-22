Wishful Treats Inspired by Disney’s “Wish” Make Their Way to Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris

So I made this wish, to have some delicious treats inspired by Wish available at Disney Parks. And it looks like the wish came true, as the Disney Parks Blog has revealed some special treats inspired by Disney’s latest animated film.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World has some treats for guests that are a wish come true! Starting today, visit Amorette’s Patisserie at Disney Springs for the Wish Salted Caramel Hot Cocoa.
- Check out the Contempo Café at Disney’s Contemporary Resort for the Ready to Sparkle cookie.
- And, try out the refreshing So Many Wishes drink found at a variety of locations throughout the resort.
- Beginning November 24th, guests taking part in the Holiday Cookie Stroll at the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays can redeem the Star Cookie from the Holiday Sweets & Treats Holiday Kitchen after they collect all five Holiday Cookie Stroll stamps in their Festival Passport.
- Starting November 29th, Disneyland Paris guests can indulge in the delicious Twinkle, Twinkle Treat. Decadently put together with passion fruit and milk chocolate atop a coconut biscuit and served with mango coulis, this dessert is a must order only at Walt’s – an American Restaurant.
- Last, but certainly not least, a Valentino popcorn bucket and Star sipper will be available at select locations throughout the Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort and on Disney Cruise Line ships. More details here.
- Wish is now playing exclusively in theaters. Read our review of Disney’s latest animated extravaganza.
