National Geographic Showcases Upcoming Content Slate at Star-Studded Event in New York City

National Geographic hosted a star-studded event in New York City on October 18th, consisting not only of projected celestial bodies on the walls of the Hall Des Lumières but also its world-famous attendees. Fan-favorite Nat Geo personalities like Bertie Gregory, Albert Lin, Cesar Millan, Mariana van Zeller, and Chai Vasarhelyi were joined by recently announced new members of the Nat Geo family, comedian and actress Awkwafina and multi-hyphenate talent Antoni Porowski, for an evening to celebrate what’s to come from beyond the yellow border.

In the opening remarks from National Geographic President Courteney Monroe, a well-deserved pat on the back was given for Nat Geo’s recent accolades. These include 15 Critics Choice Documentary Award nominations this week, multiple Webbies, 2 Peabodys, an Edward R. Murrow Award, and a Humanitas Award.

National Geographic Senior Vice President and Editor-in-Chief Nathan Lump shared his passion for the October issue of National Geographic magazine before pulling back the curtain to reveal the cover of the annual December tradition, the “Pictures of the Year” issue. Selected from more than 2 million images captured by Nat Geo photographers in 2023, the cover features a highly venomous 4-inch long Sea Krait swimming away from the camera, photographed by Kiliii Yuyan while on assignment to cover marine stewardship in Palau. Magazine subscribers will also learn how to capture moments in time like a Nat Geo photographer through expanded web content with helpful photography tips. If you aren’t already following, Nat Geo’s Instagram will also celebrate many of the Pictures of the Year alongside this new issue.

In early 2024, Nat Geo will also reimagine its annual “Best of the World” travel series, launching online in and featured in the March issue of the magazine. The new approach to a Nat Geo classic is designed to inspire fans with recommendations to dream about and plan for their next vacation. The list will include hotels, restaurants, travel essentials (apparel and equipment), and more.

October’s issue of the magazine is a special issue all about space. You can take a first look at the latest issue in the video above and visit NatGeo.com/Space for a galaxy worth of additional celestial content.

Switching gears to Nat Geo TV, Executive Vice President of Global Factual and Unscripted Content, Tom McDonald, introduced an impressive slate of new and returning series and specials.

Upcoming National Geographic Unscripted TV Shows and Specials:

Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold – February 4th on Nat Geo, February 5th on Disney+ and Hulu

Karen Greenfield, Senior Vice President of Inclusive Content and Engagement, expanded on how Queens helps further Nat Geo’s commitment to diversifying its roster of filmmakers. Spearheaded by SVP of Production Janet Han Vissering, Queens is the first Nat Geo production from a women-led natural history production team. Among the evening’s attendees was Faith Musembi, a producer on Queens and Nat Geo’s first Kenyan director on an episode. Karen also acknowledged Munmun Dhalaria, who participated in Nat Geo’s Field Credit mentorship program (founded in 2019), which led to her becoming a featured director on Queens. The final episode of the series will shift its focus from the lionesses at the heart of the show to the women fighting to protect their wild spaces. “Until lions start writing down their own stories, the hunters will always be heroes,” Karen Greenfield concluded by reciting that Kenyan proverb.

The evening concluded with a presentation from Carolyn Bernstein, EVP of Scripted and Documentary Films. The filmmakers behind the Oscar and BAFTA-nominated documentary Fire of Love, Sara Dosa and Shane Boris, were present to celebrate their recently announced first-look deal with National Geographic Documentary Films. Their production company, Signpost Films, currently has two titles in development for Nat Geo – On Time and Water and an “Untitled Mexican Earthquake Project.” Carolyn also promoted the upcoming lineup of National Geographic Documentary Films.

The Space Race

Blink of an Eye – Currently in production, coming in 2024

Overseeing scripted series, Carolyn shared that this year’s hit, A Small Light, will soon reach a wider audience by becoming available to stream for free, in addition to remaining available on Disney+ and Hulu. The next scripted series from Nat Geo is the latest installment in the Genius franchise. Genius: MLK/X will premiere on February 1st on Nat Geo, and February 2nd on Disney+ and Hulu. Here’s a first look at the series.

When you see the National Geographic yellow border, you know you’re about to experience something special, whether it's by reading articles on Nat Geo’s website, app, and magazines, or watching documentaries and scripted content on the big and small screen. That yellow border comes with a promise. You’ll be entertained, you’ll learn something new, and you’ll walk away inspired to share these stories with your family and friends to spark real and lasting change.