“Fire of Love” Filmmakers Sara Dosa and Shane Boris Sign Production Deal with National Geographic

National Geographic Documentary Films has signed director Sara Dosa and producer Shane Boris to a first-look production deal, according to Deadline.

Dosa and Boris are the creative team behind Nat Geo’s Oscar-nominated hit Fire of Love .

. The new deal between Nat Geo and Dosa and Boris’s newly formed Signpost Pictures covers documentary features.

A release from Nat Geo shared the following information on the deal: “As part of the first look. Dosa, Boris and their producing partner at Signpost Pictures, Elijah Stevens, are developing two new films that highlight unexpected character stories of humans making meaning out of awe-inducing natural forces.”

Those two new films will be: On Time and Water (working title) “is based on a book of the same name, which topped the bestseller list in Iceland and has been translated into more than 30 languages, being described by The Economist as ‘a haunting meditation on climate change,’” NatGeo said. “It focuses on Árni and Hulda, who fell in love mapping and filming Iceland’s glaciers, amassing the beginning of what would become a majestic and tender multigenerational archive. But 50 years later, as Árni’s memory recedes, so too does Iceland’s ice. Árni and Hulda’s grandson – celebrated writer Andri Snaer Magnason – reckons with the loss of his elders and the ice. Through prodigious archiving of his own, new myth-making, he raises a new generation with the question: What is Iceland without ice?” Signpost’s Untitled Mexican Earthquake Project “explores how earthquakes open up fissures not just into the earth but also portals into geologic time. Through the lived experiences of those marked by Mexico City’s cyclical Sept. 19 earthquakes (in 1985, 2017 and again in 2022), this poetic time-travel film pulls into focus the myriad ways the past can haunt the present, exploring the layers of geological, social and political history unearthed by ‘natural’ disasters.”

Fire of Love tells the extraordinary love story of intrepid French scientists Katia and Maurice Krafft, who died just as explosively as they lived – capturing the most spectacular imagery ever recorded of their greatest passion: volcanoes.

