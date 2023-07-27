Video – National Geographic Documentary Films’ “Bobi Wine: The People’s President” Red Carpet Interviews

Earlier this week Laughing Place had the wonderful opportunity to participate in the red carpet arrivals for the premiere of National Geographic Documentary Films’ already-acclaimed new release Bobi Wine: The People’s President.

During the red-carpet interviews, I was fortunate enough to speak with the subject of the film Bobi Wine himself, the documentary’s two directors Christopher Sharp (also producer) and Moses Bwayo (also director of photography), producer John Battsek (Searching for Sugar Man), and National Geographic filmmaker Bertie Gregory (host of the upcoming Disney+ series Animals Up Close). You can check out these interviews cut together in the embedded YouTube video below.

Watch Red carpet interviews for National Geographic Documentary Films' "Bobi Wine: The People's President":

Bobi Wine: The People’s President is the story of music star, activist and opposition leader Bobi Wine, who together with his wife Barbie, rallies his people in a dangerous fight for freedom from Ugandan President Museveni’s oppressive 35-year regime. “Born in the slums of Kampala, Bobi Wine, Ugandan opposition leader, former member of parliament, activist and national superstar musician, risks his life and the lives of his wife, Barbie, and their children to fight the ruthless regime led by Yoweri Museveni. Museveni has been in power since 1986 and changed Uganda’s constitution to enable him to run for yet another five-year term. Running in the country’s 2021 presidential elections, Bobi Wine uses his music to denounce the dictatorial regime and support his life mission to defend the oppressed and the voiceless people of Uganda. In this fight, he must also take on the country’s police and military, which are not afraid to use violence and torture in a vain attempt to intimidate and silence him and his supporters.”

Bobi Wine: The People’s President will be released into the theaters tomorrow, July 28th from National Geographic Documentary Films.