“Fantasia” To Be Shown At New Beverly Cinema This Weekend

The New Beverly Cinema in Los Angeles is hosting showings of Fantasia on the big screen.
What’s Happening:
- The famed Los Angeles moviehouse will be hosting showings of Fantasia this weekend.
- Known for their extensive schedule of classic films, the theater will offer the Disney classic at 2pm on both January 6th and 7th.
- For tickets, you can head to the New Beverly Cinema website.
More Movie News:
- Movie Review: Hulu's "Self Reliance" is a Hilarious Thriller That Will Have Your Head Spinning
- Touchstone and Beyond: A History of Disney’s "The Fifth Estate"
- Touchstone and Beyond: A History of Disney’s "Step Up")
- Interview: Disney's "The Naughty Nine" Director Alberto Belli and Composer Kenny Wood
- 4K/Blu-Ray: "Avatar" and "Avatar: The Way of Water" Collectors Editions
- Touchstone and Beyond: A History of Disney’s "Son in Law"
- 2nd Annual Children's And Family Creative Arts Emmys Complete Winners List