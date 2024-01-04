“Fantasia” To Be Shown At New Beverly Cinema This Weekend

by |
Tags: , , ,

The New Beverly Cinema in Los Angeles is hosting showings of Fantasia on the big screen.

What’s Happening:

  • The famed Los Angeles moviehouse will be hosting showings of Fantasia this weekend.
  • Known for their extensive schedule of classic films, the theater will offer the Disney classic at 2pm on both January 6th and 7th.
  • For tickets, you can head to the New Beverly Cinema website.

More Movie News:

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight