Details Revealed For New Disney On Ice Show This Fall

Disney On Ice has revealed details about their brand new show coming to arenas this fall.
What’s Happening:
- Starting this fall, a brand-new Disney On Ice spectacular will be making its way across the country with five iconic Disney stories in tow.
- In this new show, Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy have become DJs and are ready to remix some of your favorite Disney tunes.
- The entire Kingdom of Rosas will appear to celebrate the power of a Wish, with Asha, Star, Valentino, and more.
- Frozen 2 will get the spotlight with Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, and Olaf joining the fun. Guests can also enjoy a pre show character experience with Anna and Elsa with a special ticket.
- The Lion King will bring the Pride Lands to the ice, as Simba, Nala, Timon, and Pumbaa will bring to life the iconic songs of the film.
- Sebastian will put on another concert as The Little Mermaid joins the roster, utilizing giant puppets and acrobatics.
- Finally, Moana will voyage across the ice to find out the history of her people, all while singing “How Far I’ll Go” and other classics from the film.
- To see if the new show is coming to a city near you, be sure to check out the full tour schedule.
