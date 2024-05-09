Details Revealed For New Disney On Ice Show This Fall

Disney On Ice has revealed details about their brand new show coming to arenas this fall.

What’s Happening:

Starting this fall, a brand-new Disney On Ice spectacular will be making its way across the country with five iconic Disney stories in tow.

In this new show, Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy have become DJs and are ready to remix some of your favorite Disney tunes.

The entire Kingdom of Rosas will appear to celebrate the power of a Wish, with Asha, Star, Valentino, and more.

Frozen 2 will get the spotlight with Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, and Olaf joining the fun. Guests can also enjoy a pre show character experience with Anna and Elsa with a special ticket.

The Lion King will bring the Pride Lands to the ice, as Simba, Nala, Timon, and Pumbaa will bring to life the iconic songs of the film.

Sebastian will put on another concert as The Little Mermaid joins the roster, utilizing giant puppets and acrobatics.

Finally, Moana will voyage across the ice to find out the history of her people, all while singing “How Far I’ll Go” and other classics from the film.

To see if the new show is coming to a city near you, be sure to check out the full tour schedule

More Disney On Ice News: