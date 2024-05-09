Details Revealed For New Disney On Ice Show This Fall

Disney On Ice has revealed details about their brand new show coming to arenas this fall.

What’s Happening:

  • Starting this fall, a brand-new Disney On Ice spectacular will be making its way across the country with five iconic Disney stories in tow.
  • In this new show, Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy have become DJs and are ready to remix some of your favorite Disney tunes.
  • The entire Kingdom of Rosas will appear to celebrate the power of a Wish, with Asha, Star, Valentino, and more.

  • Frozen 2 will get the spotlight with Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, and Olaf joining the fun. Guests can also enjoy a pre show character experience with Anna and Elsa with a special ticket.

  • The Lion King will bring the Pride Lands to the ice, as Simba, Nala, Timon, and Pumbaa will bring to life the iconic songs of the film.

  • Sebastian will put on another concert as The Little Mermaid joins the roster, utilizing giant puppets and acrobatics.

  • Finally, Moana will voyage across the ice to find out the history of her people, all while singing “How Far I’ll Go” and other classics from the film.

