More Details Announced for Marvel Studios’ Infinity Saga Concert Experience at the Hollywood Bowl

More details have been announced for Marvel Studios’ Infinity Saga Concert Experience at the Hollywood Bowl.

What’s Happening:

Announced back in February Marvel Studios’ Infinity Saga Concert Experience at the Hollywood Bowl.

at the Hollywood Bowl. Conducted by Gustava Dudamel, the concert will bring together the studio’s first 23 films into an all-new score live to picture experience.

Iconic moments from Ant-Man , The Avengers , Black Panther , Captain America , and more will be represented in the concert, which has been more than a decade in the making.

, , , , and more will be represented in the concert, which has been more than a decade in the making. The bowl shell will also feature mapped projections to further immerse fans in the MCU.

Single-show tickets go on sale Tuesday, May 7th at 10am PT on the Hollywood Bowl’s website

The concert will take place August 30th and 31st.

