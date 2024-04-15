Videos: “Disneyland Paris – In Concert” Celebrates 32 Years of Iconic Music with a Live Orchestra and Singers

On April 12nd, 2024, Disneyland Paris celebrated its 32nd birthday with a unique experience, titled Disneyland Paris – In Concert. Selected media, cast members and other attendees filled the halls of the Newport Bay Club Convention Center for a truly spectacular hour and a half performance. In addition to a live orchestra, a variety of singers performed a number of classic Disney songs in French (and even Italian), with distinct ties to Disneyland Paris. Medleys from Beauty and the Beast, The Jungle Book, The Lion King and more likely brought goosebumps to many Disney fans in attendance.

But it wasn’t just animated Disney stories featured, as the orchestra played a medley of Marvel Studios themes representing Avengers Campus at Walt Disney Studios Park. In the clip below, you can hear a little of the iconic theme to The Avengers.

In celebration of #DisneylandParis’ 32nd birthday, we were treated a concert of epic proportions – including a medley of @MarvelStudios themes! pic.twitter.com/Jv3hvSxbmy — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) April 14, 2024

If you’re going to feature Marvel, then some Star Wars is also in order, with the orchestra performing the full title leading into the closing theme to the original Star Wars film from 1977, composed by the brilliant John Williams.

Star Wars has been a part of Disneyland Paris since the beginning, with the original version of Star Tours. Since 2017, Star Wars has also been a part of Space Mountain – but that wasn’t always the case. Fans of classic Disneyland Paris were treated to a medley of the two previous versions of Space Mountain – De la Terre à la Lune and Mission 2.

The orchestra also performed a truly marvelous medley of various themes from Disneyland Paris attractions, past and present, which included "The Twilight Zone," "it's a small world," "Le Visionarium," "Phantom Manor" and "Yo Ho (A Pirate's Life for Me)." As a huge fan of Le Visionarium, known as The Timekeeper at Walt Disney World, getting to hear Bruce Broughton’s marvelous theme for the show performed live was a real treat!

Lastly, the concert looked towards the future of Walt Disney Studios Park (soon to be Disney Adventure World) and the opening of World of Frozen, with a medley of songs from both films, including a hauntingly beautiful performance of “Into the Unknown.”

#DisneylandParis – In Concert also looked to the future, with a medley of music from “Frozen,” including a beautiful performance of “Into the Unknown.” pic.twitter.com/xACzgKD4Sa — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) April 15, 2024