Disney Concerts Announces More Details for “Disney ‘80s – ‘90s Celebration In Concert”

The Hollywood Bowl will be holding a Disney ‘80s-’90s Celebration in Concert this summer.

This summer, Disney Concerts is set to present Disney ‘80s-’90s Celebration in Concert at the Hollywood Bowl.

The concert, conducted by Sarah Hucks, will feature tunes from Hercules, A Goofy Movie, Pocahontas, and more classics from the decades.

An all-star cast of performers will include Corbin Bleu, Susan Egan, Aisha Jackson, Arielle Jacobs, Adam J. Levy, Krysta Rodriguez, and LA's Dc6 Singer Collective.

D23 presale launches today, April 29th, with regular tickets on sale May 7th on their website

The concert will take place July 19th and 20th.

