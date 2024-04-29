Disney Concerts Announces More Details for “Disney ‘80s – ‘90s Celebration In Concert”

The Hollywood Bowl will be holding a Disney ‘80s-’90s Celebration in Concert this summer.
What’s Happening:
- This summer, Disney Concerts is set to present Disney ‘80s-’90s Celebration in Concert at the Hollywood Bowl.
- The concert, conducted by Sarah Hucks, will feature tunes from Hercules, A Goofy Movie, Pocahontas, and more classics from the decades.
- An all-star cast of performers will include Corbin Bleu, Susan Egan, Aisha Jackson, Arielle Jacobs, Adam J. Levy, Krysta Rodriguez, and LA’s Dc6 Singer Collective.
- D23 presale launches today, April 29th, with regular tickets on sale May 7th on their website.
- The concert will take place July 19th and 20th.
