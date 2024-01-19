Nielsen Ratings Revealed for First Two Episodes of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians”

Updated details on Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ ratings have been released, with the new Disney+ series gaining high ratings in the week before Christmas, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

What’s Happening:

While Disney previously reported that the first episode of Percy Jackson and the Olympians drew 13.3 million views worldwide

The first two episodes, which debuted the evening of December 19th, drew about 572 million minutes of watch time, according to Nielsen’s streaming ratings. With a combined run time of 80 minutes, that works out to about 7.15 million complete runs (or “views” as currently defined by much of the industry) of the two episodes in the United States.

The Nielsen figures for the premiere put Percy Jackson ahead of Disney+’s last two Marvel Secret Invasion Loki

ahead of Disney+’s last two That number put Percy Jackson at fourth among original series for the week of December 18th-24th.

at fourth among original series for the week of December 18th-24th. The following two weeks of viewership doubled the viewership

About Percy Jackson and the Olympians:

Percy Jackson and the Olympians tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who's just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god, Zeus, accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover and Annabeth, Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus.

tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who's just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god, Zeus, accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover and Annabeth, Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus. Renowned Percy Jackson creator Rick Riordan worked closely with the creative team and showrunners Jon Steinberg and Dan Shotz to bring his books to life and deliver a series that stays true to his vision for these heroic characters that millions of book fans know and love.

creator Rick Riordan worked closely with the creative team and showrunners Jon Steinberg and Dan Shotz to bring his books to life and deliver a series that stays true to his vision for these heroic characters that millions of book fans know and love. The seventh episode of Percy Jackson and the Olympians arrives on Tuesday, January 23rd at 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET on Disney+.

arrives on Tuesday, January 23rd at 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET on Disney+. Check out our Percy Jackson and the Olympians tag