Directors Peter Jackson and Michael Lindsay-Hogg Chat Before Disney+ Release of “Let It Be”

A new video has been released before the Disney+ release of Let It Be.
What’s Happening:
- The director of Let It Be, Michael Lindsay-Hogg, recently sat down with the director of The Beatles: Get Back, Peter Jackson, to discuss the landmark 1970 documentary.
- Let It Be has been restored thanks to Jackson and the team behind The Beatles: Get Back.
- Let It Be is streaming May 8th on Disney+.
