Pixar Announces New SparkShort, “Self”

Pixar’s newest SparkShort, Self, has been announced for Disney+.

What’s Happening:

Pixar has announced their first hybrid stop-motion animation for the studio with their new SparkShort, Self .

. It follows a “wooden doll’s journey of self-discovery as she strives to fit in and blend in with her peers.”

The short was produced by Eric Rosales and directed by Searit Huluf.

Self premieres on Disney+ on February 2nd.

More Pixar News: