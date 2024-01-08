Pixar Announces New SparkShort, “Self”

Pixar’s newest SparkShort, Self, has been announced for Disney+.
What’s Happening:
- Pixar has announced their first hybrid stop-motion animation for the studio with their new SparkShort, Self.
- It follows a “wooden doll’s journey of self-discovery as she strives to fit in and blend in with her peers.”
- The short was produced by Eric Rosales and directed by Searit Huluf.
- Self premieres on Disney+ on February 2nd.
