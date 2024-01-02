Disney Concerts Share January 2024 Event Line-Up Across the Country

Disney Concerts has revealed an eclectic lineup of concerts taking place across the country throughout the month of January.
- Disney Concerts shared their January 2024 concert lineup at various venues across the country via their official Instagram account.
- Mark your calendars to experience these films with live musical scores filling the air:
- Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert
- January 3rd – Rochester Broadway Theatre League
- January 13th – Knoxville Symphony Orchestra (sold out)
- Toy Story in Concert
- January 6th-7th – Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra
- January 20th-21st – Oregon Symphony
- Beauty and the Beast (Animated) in Concert
- January 12th-13th – Charlotte Symphony
- Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest in Concert
- January 18th-19th – Nashville Symphony
- The Sound of Magic – Celebrating Disney100
- January 27th-28th – Omaha Symphony
- Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert
