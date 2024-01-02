New Disney Vacation Club Member Lounge Announced for Walt Disney World

The Walt Disney World Resort announced a new DVC hotspot is coming in 2024.

What’s Happening:

  • The Disney Parks Blog posted a list of new things coming from Disney Experiences this year, but in the middle of the article they dropped a special tidbit for DVC members.
  • Construction will begin this year on an all-new DVC lounge for members at the resort.
  • The announcement did not include details on a location or proposed opening date, but regardless, this will be a fun new addition to the resort for DVC members looking to rest and relax amidst a busy park day.

