Rounding Up The News From This Years Disney Vacation Club Condo Association Meeting

Earlier this week, the annual Disney Vacation Club (DVC) Condo Association Meeting was held at Disney’s Contemporary Resort. While not quite the same festive atmosphere as say, the Destination D23 event held at the same location mere months ago, there was still plenty of information to be had.

What’s Happening:

First and foremost, it was learned that the popular H20 brand of bath products will see a new life here

Announced last year

The report indicates that the current plan includes more than 350 new standalone cabins to replace the existing cabins at the resort, with an anticipated opening date sometime in the Summer of 2024.

The meeting also addressed the 2024 DVC Member Cruise aboard the Disney Dream, which will be a 7-night sailing on the Mediterranean Sea out of Barcelona. The cruise, already sold out, served as a setup to introduce two “First Wave” charter cruises exclusive for DVC Members. One of these cruises will be aboard the Disney Magic, taking members to the new Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point destination. The other will be aboard the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line

These exclusive sailing experiences offer members the opportunity to be some of the first to explore new destinations and ships with Disney Cruise Line.

The meeting also revealed the refurbishment schedules for 2024 and 2025. In 2024, DVC members can expect to see refurbished accommodations at: Disney’s Vero Beach Resort Disney’s Hilton Head Island Resort Disney’s BoardWalk Villas

All refurbishment work is anticipated to be completed by mid-2024. The meeting also noted that an elevator will be added to one of the buildings at Disney’s Hilton Head Island Resort as part of an effort to make the resort more accessible.

For 2025, DVC Members can expect refurbishments at: Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort (expected to start in 2024) The Villas at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Copper Creek Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort The Villas at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel The Villas at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge – Jambo House



Lastly, the big news coming out of the meeting was the reveal that the new tower

This is big news for DVC owners as DVC rooms at Disney’s Polynesian Village resort have long been affected by the larger point requirements for the bungalows, which impacted the resort’s overall availability.

With the new tower joining the existing condo association, it’s expected that this will significantly enhance the availability and options for DVC members looking to stay at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. Those who buy into the new tower when it becomes available will reportedly have the same benefits that all current and owners will have with the same 11-Month booking window at both the new tower and the existing villas and bungalows.