Disney+ Unveils Free Disney Dining Plan Offer To Subscribers

Disney+ subscribers can enjoy an extra delicious deal at the Walt Disney World resort this summer.
What’s Happening:
- The Disney Parks Blog has announced that starting January 3rd, Disney+ subscribers are able to secure a free Disney Dining Plan with the purchase of a select travel package.
- When purchasing a non-discounted 4-night, 4-day Walt Disney Travel Company package (which includes hotel and park tickets), Disney+ subscribers will receive a Disney Dining Plan for every guest.
- The Disney Dining Plan’s glorious return has been much talked about, so this is a great perk for those traveling to the Walt Disney World Resort.
- The plan allows guests to have meals and snacks already pre-paid for their entire visit, with a daily allotment of quick service meals, table service meals, and snacks given to each plan member.
- This offer is available for most arrivals between July 1st and September 30th.
- Don’t forget to also check out the list of other offers and perks available to Disney+ subscribers here.
More Walt Disney World News:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com