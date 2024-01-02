Disney+ Unveils Free Disney Dining Plan Offer To Subscribers

Disney+ subscribers can enjoy an extra delicious deal at the Walt Disney World resort this summer.

What’s Happening:

  • The Disney Parks Blog has announced that starting January 3rd, Disney+ subscribers are able to secure a free Disney Dining Plan with the purchase of a select travel package.
  • When purchasing a non-discounted 4-night, 4-day Walt Disney Travel Company package (which includes hotel and park tickets), Disney+ subscribers will receive a Disney Dining Plan for every guest.
  • The Disney Dining Plan’s glorious return has been much talked about, so this is a great perk for those traveling to the Walt Disney World Resort.
  • The plan allows guests to have meals and snacks already pre-paid for their entire visit, with a daily allotment of quick service meals, table service meals, and snacks given to each plan member.
  • This offer is available for most arrivals between July 1st and September 30th.
  • Don’t forget to also check out the list of other offers and perks available to Disney+ subscribers here.

