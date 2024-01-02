Disney+ Unveils Free Disney Dining Plan Offer To Subscribers

Disney+ subscribers can enjoy an extra delicious deal at the Walt Disney World resort this summer.

What’s Happening:

The Disney Parks Blog has announced

When purchasing a non-discounted 4-night, 4-day Walt Disney Travel Company package (which includes hotel and park tickets), Disney+ subscribers will receive a Disney Dining Plan for every guest.

The Disney Dining Plan’s glorious return has been much talked about, so this is a great perk for those traveling to the Walt Disney World Resort.

The plan allows guests to have meals and snacks already pre-paid for their entire visit, with a daily allotment of quick service meals, table service meals, and snacks given to each plan member.

This offer is available for most arrivals between July 1st and September 30th.

Don’t forget to also check out the list of other offers and perks available to Disney+ subscribers here

More Walt Disney World News: