More Details Revealed on Disney+ Subscriber Free Disney Dining Plan Offer at Walt Disney World

More details have been revealed regarding the Disney+ free Disney Dining Plan offer that was announced yesterday for Walt Disney World.

Starting today, January 3rd, Disney+ subscribers are able to secure a free Disney Dining Plan with the purchase of a select travel package.

When purchasing a non-discounted, minimum 4-night, 4-day Walt Disney Travel Company package (which includes hotel and park tickets), Disney+ subscribers will receive a select Disney Dining Plan for every guest.

The plan allows guests to have meals and snacks already pre-paid for their entire visit, with a daily allotment of quick service meals, table service meals, and snacks given to each plan member.

This offer is available for arrivals from July 1st through September 30th, 2024.

Guests staying at Disney Value or Moderate Resort hotels or The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort, will receive the Quick-Service Dining Plan.

Those staying at Disney Deluxe or Deluxe Villa Resort hotels will receive the Disney Dining Plan.

Guests at Value and Moderate Resorts can pay to upgrade to the regular Disney Dining Plan.

Interestingly, those looking to partake in this offer must also purchase tickets with a Park Hopper option.

The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and 3-bedroom grand villas at Disney Deluxe Villa Resort hotels are excluded from this offer.

The offer is only available to Disney+ subscribers in the U.S.A. and Canada.

We put together a complete list of 2024 Disney Dining Plan locations