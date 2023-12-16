Photos: New GoJuice Food Truck Serving Smoothies, Acai Bowls and More at Disney Springs

Disney Springs at Walt Disney World already has countless places to get delicious food and drinks and it seems like they’re always getting new ones. GoJuice, a new food truck, is now serving guests over on the West Side.
- The new GoJuice food truck offers a variety of Refreshers, Smoothies and Bowls.
- Guests can enjoy everything from the Pink Drink Refresher – dragon fruit and honey – to the Green Machine Smoothie – pineapple, banana, mint, spinach, Florida fresh orange juice – to the classic Acai Bowl – frozen acai blend, granola, fresh banana, coconut flake, strawberry, blueberry and honey.
- Check out the full menu below:
- The menu uses all natural, made to order ingredients, including peanuts.
- You can follow GoJuice on Instagram to check out some of their offerings and find other locations.
