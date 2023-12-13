Reservations Now Open for Disney Springs’ Summer House on the Lake

The highly anticipated Summer House on the Lake is now open for reservations…starting tomorrow!
What’s Happening:
- The new Disney Springs cali-mex restaurant (taking over the gone-but-not-forgotten Bongos) has officially opened itself up for reservations.
- Seating via reservation is available starting tomorrow, December 14th.
- The restaurant space will include gorgeous indoor and outdoor seating along the water, a rose cart, and a cookie bar.
- Summer House on the Lake is also known for their weekend brunches, which will also begin this weekend and are now available for reservation.
- You can head here to reserve a table for the new Disney Springs locale.
