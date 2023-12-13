Reservations Now Open for Disney Springs’ Summer House on the Lake

The highly anticipated Summer House on the Lake is now open for reservations…starting tomorrow!

What’s Happening:

The new Disney Springs cali-mex restaurant

Seating via reservation is available starting tomorrow, December 14th.

The restaurant space will include gorgeous indoor and outdoor seating along the water, a rose cart, and a cookie bar.

Summer House on the Lake is also known for their weekend brunches, which will also begin this weekend and are now available for reservation.

You can head here to reserve a table

