Whoopi Goldberg Asks Sheryl Lee Ralph To Join “Sister Act 3” Live On Air

On yesterday’s episode of The View, Whoopi Goldberg surprised Sheryl Lee Ralph with a thrilling invitation.

What’s Happening:

Sheryl Lee Ralph was on yesterday’s The View to promote the return of Abbott Elementary on ABC

to promote the return of on Ralph and Goldberg then reminisced on their time working together over the years, including on Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit .

. Goldberg then hinted at an upcoming reunion special for the film in the coming months, much to Ralph’s delight.

However, Goldberg then brought up Sister Act 3, the new sequel which is in the development stage right now. She asked Ralph to be a part of the upcoming film, sending her into a fit of excitement.

While Sister Act 3 doesn’t have a premiere date currently, we at least know that Sheryl Lee Ralph will be a part of the project.

