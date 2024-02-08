Whoopi Goldberg Asks Sheryl Lee Ralph To Join “Sister Act 3” Live On Air

On yesterday’s episode of The View, Whoopi Goldberg surprised Sheryl Lee Ralph with a thrilling invitation.
What’s Happening:
- Sheryl Lee Ralph was on yesterday’s The View to promote the return of Abbott Elementary on ABC.
- Ralph and Goldberg then reminisced on their time working together over the years, including on Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit.
- Goldberg then hinted at an upcoming reunion special for the film in the coming months, much to Ralph’s delight.
- However, Goldberg then brought up Sister Act 3, the new sequel which is in the development stage right now. She asked Ralph to be a part of the upcoming film, sending her into a fit of excitement.
- While Sister Act 3 doesn’t have a premiere date currently, we at least know that Sheryl Lee Ralph will be a part of the project.
More Movie News:
