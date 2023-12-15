“Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Original Video Game Soundtrack” To Be Released On Vinyl

The soundtrack to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is being released on vinyl this February.
What’s Happening:
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Original Video Game Soundtrack has been announced for a special vinyl release.
- From Waxwork Records and Walt Disney Records, this 2-LP vinyl edition is composed by Stephen Barton and Gordy Haab.
- This vinyl release comes on the heels of the score’s Grammy nomination for Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media.
- The vinyl will be released on February 2nd, 2024.
