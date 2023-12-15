“Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Original Video Game Soundtrack” To Be Released On Vinyl

The soundtrack to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is being released on vinyl this February.

What’s Happening:

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Original Video Game Soundtrack has been announced for a special vinyl release.

has been announced for a special vinyl release. From Waxwork Records and Walt Disney Records, this 2-LP vinyl edition is composed by Stephen Barton and Gordy Haab.

This vinyl release comes on the heels of the score’s Grammy nomination for Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media.

The vinyl will be released on February 2nd, 2024.

More Star Wars News: