Ahsoka Tano Makes Her “Fortnite” Debut as a Hologram and Playable Character

We previously learned that Ahsoka Tano would be making her debut in the popular video game Fortnite, and she has now arrived, along with some added accessories.
What’s Happening:
- Ahsoka Tano has arrived in Fortnite, the latest collaboration between the hit game and Star Wars.
- In the v26.20 update, the iconic Jedi appears on the Battle Royale Island in hologram form, ready to train you in the ways of the Force. Accept her offer to train you to proceed into a rift, then return to the Island wielding the white Jedi Training Lightsaber. With this lightsaber equipped, you can use the Force abilities that Ahsoka has taught you.
- In addition, the Ahsoka Tano Outfit can now be unlocked in the purchasable Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass, so you can experience Fortnite as Snips herself.
- Developed by Epic Games, Fortnite is a place where players can create their own worlds or squad in the classic Battle Royale and action-packed Zero Build.
- Fortnite is available on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, Android, PC, and cloud-based game streaming services.
More Disney in Fortnite:
- Captain America soared into the game back in February.
- The Hulk recently smashed his way onto the island and became a playable character in the game.
- The island got taken to a galaxy far, far away as Luke, Leia and Han all joined the game.
- Marvel’s expert archers came to Fortnite as both Clint Barton and Kate Bishop appeared in the game.
- The most feared bounty hunter in the galaxy, Boba Fett joined the battle.
- There was an idea. Marvel fans know this. To bring the master of espionage to the island. Now this is finally happening as Nick Fury made his Fortnite debut.
- Gamora from Guardians of the Galaxy recently showed up to help with the alien invasion happening this season.
- TRON received a Fortnite makeover with character skins and even the Light Cycle.
New episodes of Star Wars: Ahsoka will stream Tuesdays at 6:00 pm PT/9:00 pm ET on Disney+. Check out Mike’s recap/review of episode 6, and follow our Ahsoka tag for his recaps of each episode.
