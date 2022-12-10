The Hulk Smashes His Way Into Fortnite

They may have an army but now you can have a Hulk. The Hulk has smashed his way onto the island and is now available in Fortnite.

  • Fortnite players can now find the Incredible Hulk in addition to an array of accessories that includes:
    • Recruit Hulk Outfit
    • Gamma Chamber Back Bling
    • Demolisher Pickaxe
    • Hulk Smash Emote
  • All of these items can be purchased individually or together in the Hulk Set Bundle.
  • The Hulk Set will rotate out of the shop on December 15, so don't miss your chance to grab it before it's gone!
  • You can briefly see the Hulk in the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 cinematic trailer below:

