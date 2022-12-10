The Hulk Smashes His Way Into Fortnite

They may have an army but now you can have a Hulk. The Hulk has smashed his way onto the island and is now available in Fortnite.
- Fortnite players can now find the Incredible Hulk in addition to an array of accessories that includes:
- Recruit Hulk Outfit
- Gamma Chamber Back Bling
- Demolisher Pickaxe
- Hulk Smash Emote
- All of these items can be purchased individually or together in the Hulk Set Bundle.
- The Hulk Set will rotate out of the shop on December 15, so don't miss your chance to grab it before it's gone!
- You can briefly see the Hulk in the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 cinematic trailer below:
More Disney in Fortnite:
- You know, I’m something of a gamer myself. Spider-Man’s most notorious enemy, the Green Goblin, has soared into Fortnite.
- Marvel’s expert archers also came to Fortnite this month as both Clint Barton and Kate Bishop appeared in the game.
- The most feared bounty hunter in the galaxy, Boba Fett joined the battle back in December.
- There was an idea. Marvel fans know this. To bring the master of espionage to the island. Now this is finally happening as Nick Fury came to Fortnite back in November.
- We are Venom! Eddie Brock and Venom made their way onto the island back in September.
- Marvel fans who play Fortnite now recently had the opportunity to grab Shang-Chi along with some items for a limited time.
- Gamora from Guardians of the Galaxy recently showed up to help with the alien invasion happening this season.
- Dude from Free Guy made an appearance, along with limited time quests to unlock a Free Guy emote in-game.
- Loki showed up on the island as part of the Fortnite Crew monthly rewards in July, allowing gamers to play as the god of mischief.
- TRON received a Fortnite makeover with character skins and even the Light Cycle.