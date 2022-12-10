The Hulk Smashes His Way Into Fortnite

They may have an army but now you can have a Hulk. The Hulk has smashed his way onto the island and is now available in Fortnite.

Fortnite players can now find the Incredible Hulk in addition to an array of accessories that includes: Recruit Hulk Outfit Gamma Chamber Back Bling Demolisher Pickaxe Hulk Smash Emote

All of these items can be purchased individually or together in the Hulk Set Bundle.

The Hulk Set will rotate out of the shop on December 15, so don't miss your chance to grab it before it's gone!

You can briefly see the Hulk in the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 cinematic trailer below:

