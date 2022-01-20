Clint Barton and Kate Bishop Take Aim in Fortnite

As part of Fortnite’s new Hawkeye Set, both Clint Barton and Kate Bishop are coming to the Fortnite Item Shop from January 20th-29th.

In addition to the Clint Barton and Kate Bishop outfits, players can pick up the following accessories:

Hawkguy's Arsenal Back Bling (sold with the Clint Barton Outfit): An old-school timeless quiver.

(sold with the Clint Barton Outfit): An old-school timeless quiver. Kate's Quiver Back Bling (sold with the Kate Bishop Outfit): A quiver with a more modern touch.

(sold with the Kate Bishop Outfit): A quiver with a more modern touch. Taut Slicer Pickaxe: Nocked and ready for action.

Nocked and ready for action. Pickross Bow Pickaxe: Built with a distinctive groove on its handle.

Built with a distinctive groove on its handle. Aerial Archer Glider: All that training's gotta be for something.

All that training's gotta be for something. Players can purchase the Outfits (+ Back Blings), Pickaxes, and Glider individually or as part of the Hawkeye Bundle.

This bundle additionally includes the Hawkeyes Loading Screen.

More Disney in Fortnite: