Boba Fett Coming to Fortnite in December

We have seen superheroes, Mandalorians and… Dude, make their way to the island in the past year. Soon, Boba Fett will be the next to join them as the feared bounty hunter will soon be available in Fortnite.
- Boba Fett will be arriving in Fortnite on December 24 at 7 PM ET.
- Hi arrival times up nicely with the debut of the new series focused on the beloved bounty hunter as The Book of Boba Fett hits Disney+ on December 29th.
The Book of Boba Fett premieres December 29th exclusively on Disney+.