“TRON” Items Now Available in “Fortnite”

After a couple of small teases that came through from the Fortnite team, it has now been confirmed that Disney’s TRON is in the game with character packs available to purchase.

What’s Happening:

A few days ago, Tron City was creeping through a portal in-game

Fortnite’s Twitter account had also released an audio recording TRON coming soon.

coming soon. It has now been confirmed, with a full reveal of TRON characters being available to purchase through the store in Fortnite.

characters being available to purchase through the store in Fortnite. It’s officially called the “End of Line” collection. You can choose between different character looks that include a removable helmet. There is also a Light Cycle Glider, Identity Disc Pickaxe, and an Identity Disc Back Bling for your character.

Here are the items with prices listed below. The three-item bundles come with the character, Identity Disc Pickaxe, and an Identity Disc Back Bling.