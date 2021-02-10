“TRON” Will Be Coming to Fortnite

Fortnite has released an audio clip on their Twitter account teasing the next character reveal coming and based on reports from in the game, it’ll be from the Disney movie TRON.

:: Incoming Transmission – Reality Log MCP-82 ::

Targets Description: They fight for the users pic.twitter.com/aCbdywI8FQ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 10, 2021

What’s Happening

Fortnite has teased with a new audio message, the next character coming onto the island and in addition to video clips coming from Fortnite players, it seems like the next character will be from Disney’s TRON .

. Tron City has started to appear in the game in a portal along with music from the film. Check out the video below from streamer Tabor Hill to get a look at it.

The latest Fortnite season has seen The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda/Grogu enter the fray.

Past seasons have included Marvel and Star Wars characters including Wolverine, Thor, Tony Stark, Rey, Finn, and Kylo Ren.

characters including Wolverine, Thor, Tony Stark, Rey, Finn, and Kylo Ren. Last December, J.J. Abrams did an in-game interview Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer was revealed along with lightsabers and Star Wars characters in the game.

trailer was revealed along with lightsabers and characters in the game. Wreck-It Ralph made an appearance back in 2018 to promote the film Ralph Breaks the Internet.

The free-to-play game is practically on everything, except Apple iPhones due to a dispute, so get on the battle bus with your friends and at this point almost all of your favorite Disney franchise characters.