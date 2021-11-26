S.H.I.E.L.D. Director Nick Fury Now Available in Fortnite

There was an idea. Marvel fans know this. To bring the master of espionage to the island. Now this is finally happening as Nick Fury has come to Fortnite.

In addition to the Nick Fury outfit, players can pick up the following accessories: F.I.E.L.D. Pack Back Bling (sold with the Outfit): Just the thing for Front-line Infiltration, Espionage, and Long-term Deployment. Director's Scythe Pickaxe: Has sliced through many armored hulls. First-Strike Infiltration Glider: Lets out a blue flame and emblazoned with S.H.I.E.L.D.’s logo.

Players can purchase the Outfit, Pickaxe, and Glider individually or as part of the Nick Fury Bundle.

This bundle additionally includes the Quinjets in Flight Loading Screen.

More Disney in Fortnite: