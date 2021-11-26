S.H.I.E.L.D. Director Nick Fury Now Available in Fortnite

There was an idea. Marvel fans know this. To bring the master of espionage to the island. Now this is finally happening as Nick Fury has come to Fortnite.
- In addition to the Nick Fury outfit, players can pick up the following accessories:
- F.I.E.L.D. Pack Back Bling (sold with the Outfit): Just the thing for Front-line Infiltration, Espionage, and Long-term Deployment.
- Director's Scythe Pickaxe: Has sliced through many armored hulls.
- First-Strike Infiltration Glider: Lets out a blue flame and emblazoned with S.H.I.E.L.D.’s logo.
- Players can purchase the Outfit, Pickaxe, and Glider individually or as part of the Nick Fury Bundle.
- This bundle additionally includes the Quinjets in Flight Loading Screen.
More Disney in Fortnite:
- The most feared bounty hunter in the galaxy, Boba Fett will be the next to join the battle when he comes to the game in December.
- We are Venom! Eddie Brock and Venom made their way onto the island back in September.
- Marvel fans who play Fortnite now recently had the opportunity to grab Shang-Chi along with some items for a limited time.
- Gamora from Guardians of the Galaxy recently showed up to help with the alien invasion happening this season.
- Dude from Free Guy made an appearance, along with limited time quests to unlock a Free Guy emote in-game.
- Loki showed up on the island as part of the Fortnite Crew monthly rewards in July, allowing gamers to play as the god of mischief.
- TRON received a Fortnite makeover with character skins and even the Light Cycle.
- In a previous Fortnite season, The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda/Grogu entered the fray as Battle Pass rewards.
- Other seasons have included Marvel and Star Wars characters including Wolverine, Thor, Tony Stark, Rey, Finn, and Kylo Ren.
- In 2019, J.J. Abrams did an in-game interview with Geoff Keighley where a new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer was revealed along with lightsabers and Star Wars characters in the game.