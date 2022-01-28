The Green Goblin Now Available in Fortnite

You know, I’m something of a gamer myself. Spider-Man’s most notorious enemy, the Green Goblin, has soared into Fortnite.

Fortnite players can now play as Norman Osborn himself, in his Green Goblin form of course.

The Green Goblin Outfit and more Green Goblin Set items are not available in the Item Shop.

Some of the Green Goblin’s items include: Pumpkin Bomb Back Bling (sold with the Outfit): Made in a convenient "DESTROY EVERYTHING!!!!" size. Pumpkin P'axe: Practical? No. But staying on theme is so important for a Super Villain. Goblin Glider: The electromagnetism of this Glider keeps the rider’s feet locked on. Arm the Pumpkin! Emote: See it in action below!



Players can purchase the Outfit (+ Back Bling), Pickaxe, Glider, Emote individually or as part of the Green Goblin Bundle.

