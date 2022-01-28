The Green Goblin Now Available in Fortnite

You know, I’m something of a gamer myself. Spider-Man’s most notorious enemy, the Green Goblin, has soared into Fortnite.
- Fortnite players can now play as Norman Osborn himself, in his Green Goblin form of course.
- The Green Goblin Outfit and more Green Goblin Set items are not available in the Item Shop.
- Some of the Green Goblin’s items include:
- Pumpkin Bomb Back Bling (sold with the Outfit): Made in a convenient "DESTROY EVERYTHING!!!!" size.
- Pumpkin P'axe: Practical? No. But staying on theme is so important for a Super Villain.
- Goblin Glider: The electromagnetism of this Glider keeps the rider’s feet locked on.
- Arm the Pumpkin! Emote: See it in action below!
- Players can purchase the Outfit (+ Back Bling), Pickaxe, Glider, Emote individually or as part of the Green Goblin Bundle.
