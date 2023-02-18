Captain America Soars into “Fortnite”

The legacy of that shield is complicated but the choice for your next character in Fortnite is simple. Sam Wilson’s Captain America is now available in the game.
- The Captain America – Sam Wilson (MCU) Outfit comes with Cap’s Shield, which is both a Back Bling and a Pickaxe.
- And recreated by the Wakandan Design Group, the EXO-7 Falcon Wings Glider is also available in the Item Shop.
- The Hulk recently smashed his way onto the island and became a playable character in the game.
- The island got taken to a galaxy far, far away as Luke, Leia and Han all joined the game.
- You know, I’m something of a gamer myself. Spider-Man’s most notorious enemy, the Green Goblin, has soared into Fortnite.
- Marvel’s expert archers also came to Fortnite this month as both Clint Barton and Kate Bishop appeared in the game.
- The most feared bounty hunter in the galaxy, Boba Fett joined the battle back in December.
- There was an idea. Marvel fans know this. To bring the master of espionage to the island. Now this is finally happening as Nick Fury came to Fortnite back in November.
- We are Venom! Eddie Brock and Venom made their way onto the island back in September.
- Marvel fans who play Fortnite now recently had the opportunity to grab Shang-Chi along with some items for a limited time.
- Gamora from Guardians of the Galaxy recently showed up to help with the alien invasion happening this season.
- Dude from Free Guy made an appearance, along with limited time quests to unlock a Free Guy emote in-game.
- Loki showed up on the island as part of the Fortnite Crew monthly rewards in July, allowing gamers to play as the god of mischief.
- TRON received a Fortnite makeover with character skins and even the Light Cycle.