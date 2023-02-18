Captain America Soars into “Fortnite”

The legacy of that shield is complicated but the choice for your next character in Fortnite is simple. Sam Wilson’s Captain America is now available in the game.

The Captain America – Sam Wilson (MCU) Outfit comes with Cap’s Shield, which is both a Back Bling and a Pickaxe.

And recreated by the Wakandan Design Group, the EXO-7 Falcon Wings Glider is also available in the Item Shop.

