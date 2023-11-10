“Star Wars Hunters” Delayed to 2024

After already being delayed, the upcoming Star Wars Hunters video game has been delayed, yet again.

What’s Happening:

In a statement from video game developer Zynga Star Wars Hunters has been delayed to 2024.

has been delayed to 2024. This competitive arena combat-style game has previously been delayed, bringing the release date further away from its initial target.

A soft launch has already occurred, which allowed a select group of players to test the game and its mechanics.

Developers are looking to add Ranked Mode and stronger updates to core gameplay with this announced delay.

Back in 2022, our own Alex Reif was able to preview the game

More Star Wars News: