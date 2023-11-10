“Star Wars Hunters” Delayed to 2024

After already being delayed, the upcoming Star Wars Hunters video game has been delayed, yet again.

What’s Happening:

  • In a statement from video game developer Zynga, Star Wars Hunters has been delayed to 2024.
  • This competitive arena combat-style game has previously been delayed, bringing the release date further away from its initial target.
  • A soft launch has already occurred, which allowed a select group of players to test the game and its mechanics.
  • Developers are looking to add Ranked Mode and stronger updates to core gameplay with this announced delay.
  • Back in 2022, our own Alex Reif was able to preview the game and its world-building.

