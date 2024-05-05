“Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” Set To Utilize A Variety of Old-School Effects

Jon Watts has shared some fun new details about the upcoming Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

What’s Happening:

  • Collider recently had the chance to interview Jon Watts, the creator of the upcoming Disney+ series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.
  • While Watts did list the variety of technological advancements being used to create the show (the volume, MOCAP, etc.), he did also reveal the return of classic Star Wars matte paintings.
  • Phil Tippett, a stop-motion expert, returned to the Star Wars universe for this project on new visual effects, while an ILM painter was brought “out of retirement” as well.
  • We can’t wait to see how the new series looks when it debuts later this year.

