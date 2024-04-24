New Clip Released From Upcoming “Star Wars: Tales of the Empire”

A new clip has been released from the upcoming Tales of the Empire shorts.
What’s Happening:
- The new clip, entitled “Stay Back”, showcases General Grievous in an action-packed saber battle.
- Tales of the Empire is a new six-part animated anthology following Nightsister Morgan Elsbeth and former Jedi Barriss Offee.
- Created by Dave Filoni, Star Wars: Tales of the Empire debuts on Disney+ on May 4th.
More Star Wars News:
- Live Out Your Cosmic Life with Star Wars Galaxy's Edge Roleplay at Disney Store
- Photos – Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Inspired “Galactic Creation” Lands in Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel
- Foodie Guide to May the 4th at Walt Disney World, Disneyland and Disneyland Paris
- Don't Get Irritated! The Star Wars Sands of Tatooine Collection Will Appease Even The Grumpiest Fans!
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now