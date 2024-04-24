New Clip Released From Upcoming “Star Wars: Tales of the Empire”

by |
A new clip has been released from the upcoming Tales of the Empire shorts.

What’s Happening:

  • The new clip, entitled “Stay Back”, showcases General Grievous in an action-packed saber battle.
  • Tales of the Empire is a new six-part animated anthology following Nightsister Morgan Elsbeth and former Jedi Barriss Offee.
  • Created by Dave Filoni, Star Wars: Tales of the Empire debuts on Disney+ on May 4th.

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
