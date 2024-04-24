New Clip Released From Upcoming “Star Wars: Tales of the Empire”

A new clip has been released from the upcoming Tales of the Empire shorts.

What’s Happening:

The new clip, entitled “Stay Back”, showcases General Grievous in an action-packed saber battle.

Tales of the Empire is a new six-part animated anthology following Nightsister Morgan Elsbeth and former Jedi Barriss Offee.

Created by Dave Filoni, Star Wars: Tales of the Empire debuts on Disney+

