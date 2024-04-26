“The Beach Boys: IMAX Live Experience” Coming To Select Theaters Nationwide

The Beach Boys, before it comes to Disney+, will be screening in IMAX theaters across the country with an after film Q&A.

What’s Happening:

Tickets are now available for a special showing of The Beach Boys: IMAX Live Experience .

. This live event will take place in Hollywood at the world premiere of the film at the TCL Chinese Theater, then simulcast to 12 IMAX theaters nationwide.

The locations of the simulcast are: AMC Lincoln Square, NY Regal Houston Marq*E, Houston AMC Northpark, Dallas AMC Boston Commons, Boston AMC Metreon, San Francisco AMC Tyson’s Corner, Washington DC AMC Thoroughbred, Nashville AMC Highlands, Denver Regal City North, Chicago AMC Mission Valley, San Diego AMC Woodlands Square, Oldsmar, FL AMC Rolling Hills, Torrance, CA

Tickets are complimentary, first come, first served, and all attendees will receive a commemorative poster.

You can reserve tickets for the event here

The Beach Boys premieres on Disney+ on May 24th.

