“The Beach Boys: IMAX Live Experience” Coming To Select Theaters Nationwide

The Beach Boys, before it comes to Disney+, will be screening in IMAX theaters across the country with an after film Q&A.
What’s Happening:
- Tickets are now available for a special showing of The Beach Boys: IMAX Live Experience.
- This live event will take place in Hollywood at the world premiere of the film at the TCL Chinese Theater, then simulcast to 12 IMAX theaters nationwide.
- The locations of the simulcast are:
- AMC Lincoln Square, NY
- Regal Houston Marq*E, Houston
- AMC Northpark, Dallas
- AMC Boston Commons, Boston
- AMC Metreon, San Francisco
- AMC Tyson’s Corner, Washington DC
- AMC Thoroughbred, Nashville
- AMC Highlands, Denver
- Regal City North, Chicago
- AMC Mission Valley, San Diego
- AMC Woodlands Square, Oldsmar, FL
- AMC Rolling Hills, Torrance, CA
- Tickets are complimentary, first come, first served, and all attendees will receive a commemorative poster.
- You can reserve tickets for the event here.
- The Beach Boys premieres on Disney+ on May 24th.
More Disney+ News:
- “Jim Henson Idea Man” Trailer Debuts Ahead of Disney+ Premiere
- Film Review: Disneynature Celebrates 15th Anniversary with "Tiger" and Companion Film "Tigers on the Rise"
- Walt Disney's Legacy – The Creative Team Behind Disneynature "Tiger" and "Tigers on the Rise" Discuss Continuing the Company's Longstanding Wildlife Film Tradition
- The Beatles’ “Let It Be” To Stream Exclusively on Disney+
- "Queen Rock Montreal" to Debut on Disney+ as First Concert Film Available with IMAX Enhanced Sound