Walt Disney Imagineering Reveals New “We Call It Imagineering” YouTube Series Premiering Tomorrow

Walt Disney Imagineering has announced a new YouTube series called We Call It Imagineering, which is set to debut tomorrow, April 4th.

  • We Call It Imagineering will take you on an inside look at Walt Disney Imagineering, inspired by how Walt took us along during the development of Disneyland, this new series brings you into the creative and design journey as we turbocharge our Disney Experiences.
  • In the newly released teaser for the series, the host promises that the series will “show you things that no one else has gotten to see.”
  • Various short clips from within the halls of Imagineering are showcased in this short teaser.
  • One Imagineer even teases that they may perhaps debut an audio-animatronic character during the series.
  • We Call It Imagineering will premiere on Thursday, April 4th only on the Walt Disney Imagineering YouTube channel.

