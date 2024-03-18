Marvel Super Heroes Week Taking Over “Wheel of Fortune” This Week

Super Hero fans, assemble! Marvel Super Heroes Week is taking over Wheel of Fortune this week for 5 chances to win big.

What’s Happening:

Marvel Super Heroes Week is taking over Wheel of Fortune for 5 epic shows and giving you 5 chances to win big in Wheel of Fortune 's Ultimate Super Heroes Giveaway

Tune in from Monday, March 18th through Friday, March 22nd for your chance to win!

More Marvel News:

Fan-favorite superheroes are ready to assemble in LEGO Brick form in LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red, coming to the Marvel HQ YouTube channel.

Actor Aaron Pierre has revealed that he is no longer attached to Marvel's Blade.

Marvel executive Brad Winderbaum has confirmed that a project based on the popular character known as Nova is in early development