Marvel Super Heroes Week Taking Over “Wheel of Fortune” This Week

Super Hero fans, assemble! Marvel Super Heroes Week is taking over Wheel of Fortune this week for 5 chances to win big.

What’s Happening:

  • Marvel Super Heroes Week is taking over Wheel of Fortune for 5 epic shows and giving you 5 chances to win big in Wheel of Fortune's Ultimate Super Heroes Giveaway.
  • This week, tune in to see who will wield the shield—Pat or Vanna! Throughout the week, Wheel of Fortune will feature Marvel trivia, epic product showcases, and surprise appearances from some of your favorite Marvel Super Heroes.
  • The Ultimate Super Heroes Giveaway will give Marvel fans a chance to win an unforgettable Disney Cruise Line vacation, where fun meets relaxation and magic meets the sea for up to 4 persons.
  • Tune in from Monday, March 18th through Friday, March 22nd for your chance to win!

