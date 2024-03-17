Actor Aaron Pierre Announces Not Being Attached to Marvel’s “Blade”

Actor Aaron Pierre is no longer attached to Marvel’s Blade.

What’s Happening:

Pierre was going to star with Mahershala Ali, the two-time Academy Award winner who is playing the title role.

While Pierre was never confirmed by Marvel (only Ali has been officially announced), it seems that the first draft and most recent iteration of the project have drastic changes.

As of December 2023, Ali is “encouraged” with where the project is heading.

What They’re Saying:

Aaron Pierre: “Early on, there were conversations. As the project evolved, I’m no longer part of that — attached.”

