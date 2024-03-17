Actor Aaron Pierre Announces Not Being Attached to Marvel’s “Blade”

Actor Aaron Pierre is no longer attached to Marvel’s Blade.

  • Variety recently interviewed the actor at the NAACP Image Awards, where Pierre announced that he was no longer attached.
  • Pierre was going to star with Mahershala Ali, the two-time Academy Award winner who is playing the title role.
  • While Pierre was never confirmed by Marvel (only Ali has been officially announced), it seems that the first draft and most recent iteration of the project have drastic changes.
  • As of December 2023, Ali is “encouraged” with where the project is heading.

  • Aaron Pierre: “Early on, there were conversations. As the project evolved, I’m no longer part of that — attached.”

