“Deadpool Role-Plays the Marvel Universe” One-Shot to be Released

With Deadpool joining the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game, a special one-shot is on its way.
What’s Happening:
- As Deadpool hits the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game this summer, Deadpool Role-Plays the Marvel Universe heads to stores this July with a comic and mini-campaign.
- The story is written by Cullen Bunn
- As per Marvel, Play as Deadpool and his team – or use your own characters – in a fourth-wall breaking adventure right out of Marvel's comics! Includes a comic story lead-in by Cullen Bunn (Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe), a full-fledged standalone RPG adventure, and new full character profiles!
- Deadpool Role-Plays the Marvel Universe goes on sale on July 17th.
